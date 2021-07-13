Indian Archers who qualified for Tokyo Olympic
By Ankur Singh
The Bridge
Atanu Das
Event- Men's Individual, Men's team and Mixed team
The Archer broke into the scene with a silver medal at the 2011 World Youth Championship With loads of experience, Atanu is expected to storm the range in Tokyo.
Tarundeep Rai
Event- Men's team and Men's Individual
His outings at the 2004 and 2012 Games failed to reflect his mighty potential. The Veteran is set to throw the last dice in his quest for an Olympic medal at the Tokyo Games.
Pravin Jadhav
Event- Men's team and Men's Individual
Pravin, who spent most of his lockdown days at the Army Sports Institute, in Pune, will be featuring in both men’s individual as well as the team event at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.
Deepika Kumari
Event- Women's Individual and Mixed team
The most successful Indian archer in the past decade is all set to compete at the Tokyo Games after winning gold medals at the 2021 World Cups in Guatemala City and Paris.
