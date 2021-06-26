Things India team should learn after WTC final
By Neelajit Sarkar
Team India had to face defeat at the hands of New Zealand by 8 wickets in WTC final.
Now Virat Kohli and his team need to find solution and what could have been more better.
Team Selection:
England's unpredictable weather makes team selection very tricky job, and India paid the prize, by taking two spinners in the team.
Solid Opening pair:
A Solid combination of opening pair is needed, as Rohit Sharma and Shubham gill struggled to make sure runs on board.
Strong middle order to keep scoreboard moving:
As tail-ender are not much dependable to get more score, it becomes important for middle-order to keep things moving.
Strategy on which bowler to use in different conditions:
Team India need to work on different strategies in different weather conditions, and to find right pace and length.
Proper fielders:
Indian players dropped two very crucial catches against New Zealand and it shows India can't make those mistakes again.
Take out tail-enders as quickly as possible:
India always find difficult to take out tail-enders quickly and against New Zealand it showed how it can affect till the end.
