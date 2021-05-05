How badly will IPL revenues be hit after postponement?
By Neelajit Sarkar
The Bridge
BCCI set to lose in excess of Rs 2000 crore mainly from the broadcast revenue, after IPL 2021 was postponed due to Covid-19 cases.
The Bridge
IPL hosted 29 matches and broadcaster Star is committed to pay Rs 54 cr per match. If IPL ends, Star will not pay for the remaining, neither will title sponsors and the remaining official partners
The Bridge
BCCI and the franchises work on a 50:50 revenue sharing. Therefore, they share 50% of the revenue earned with the franchises. But franchises have been known to take care of their cricketers and could pay the entire fee.
The Bridge
State associations earn Rs 50 lakh from franchises and 50 lakh from BCCI, alongside 20% of the topline revenue of all franchises that gets distributed among BCCI members.
The Bridge
Sponsors will have to wait to avail visible opportunity while advertisers, who blocked advertisement stock with the broadcasters