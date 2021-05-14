Historic firsts by Indian sportswomen in last decade
By Neelajit Sarkar
Arunima Sinha (Mountain climber)
Arunima Sinha is the first female amputee to climb Mount Everest.
Aruna Reddy (Gymnast)
Aruna Reddy became the first Indian gymnast to win a medal at the Gymnastics World Cup held in Melbourne 2018.
Mary Kom (Boxer)
Mary Kom became the first boxer in the history of the AIBA World Championships to win eight medals.
Karnam Malleswari (weightlifter)
The first Indian woman to win an Olympic medal.
Hima Das (Sprinter)
Hima Das was the first Indian athlete to win gold at the IAAF World Under 20, and also the first Indian athlete to win gold in any track event.
Saina Nehwal (Badminton player)
The bronze medal made her the first Indian woman to win an Olympic medal in badminton.
Sakshi Malik (Wrestler)
First ever Indian female wrestler to win an Olympic medal.
Geeta Phogat (Wrestler)
The first Indian female wrestler to have qualified for the Summer Olympics (2012), where she lost out on a bronze.
PV Sindhu (Badminton player)
PV Sindhu became the first and the only Indian to win a silver medal in Badminton, at Rio Olympics.
Deepika Pallikal (Squash player)
India's premier squash player, who was the first Indian to break into the top 10 in the PSA Women's rankings.
