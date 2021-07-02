He is the Indian-origin youngest chess grandmaster in the world
By Ankur Singh
The Bridge
The American 12-year-old, born to Indian parents originally from Agra and Bhopal has become the youngest grandmaster in chess history.
The Bridge
The 12-year-old from New Jersey in the United States broke Sergey Karjakin's 19 years old record in Budapest, Hungary on Wednesday.
The Bridge
On August 12, 2002, Karjakin, a world championship challenger in 2016, secured the Grandmaster title at the age of 12 years and seven months.
The Bridge
Click here
While Abhimanyu achieved this fate at an age of 12 years, four months, and 25 days old.
The Bridge
Mishra crossed the required 2500 Elo rating barrier to become a Grandmaster.
The Bridge
Breaking records is something Mishra has become accustomed to, when he was just seven, he became the United States Chess Federation's youngest Expert.
The Bridge
Abhimanyu idolizes the Indian great Vishwanathan Anand.
The Bridge
Read more