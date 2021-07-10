Harleen Deol takes one of the most stunning catches in cricket history
By Ankur Singh
Indian cricketer Harleen Deol pulled off a sensational catch against England in the first T20I.
Her catch can be termed one of the greatest cricketing displays in history.
Harleen threw the ball into the air to go outside the boundary line and then came back in to complete the catch.
Her catch made headlines after dismissing England's set batter Amy Jones.
Over the past few years, we have witnessed some outstanding catches, and this one is right up there.
While they say, 'Catches win matches', unfortunately, India went down to England by 18 runs.
