Gymnast Simone Biles became the first woman to perform a Yurchenko Double Pike. But do you know what is it?
By Neelajit Sarkar
One of the greatest gymnasts of all time, Simone Biles made headlines a couple of days back.
She became the first woman in history of Gymnastics to successfully land the Yurchenko Double Pike move and to clinch gold medal.
Now, What exactly is Yurchenko Double Pike?
Yurchenko Double Pike is one of the tougher moves in artistic gymnastics. For better understanding, let us break it into parts.
Yurchenko
Yurchenko is the name of a vault family as well as a specific vault used in Artistic Gymnastics, The vault is named after former Soviet Union gymnast Natalia Yurchenko.
In this Vault, the gymnast does a round-off on to the springboard and a back handspring on to the vaulting table
He or she then performs one or more somersault depending on how much difficulty level they want to attempt.
Pike
It is a type of structure a gymnast's body is in while he or she performs a flip.
The form is categorised into four forms when they perform's a flip – Aerial, Layout, Tuck and Pike.
Yurchenko Double Pike
In the Yurchenko Double Pike a gymnast does a round-off on to the springboard and back handspring on the Yurchenko vault and then performs two flips with the body in the form of a pike.
