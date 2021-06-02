Global Running Day - Why is it celebrated?

By Neelajit Sarkar
Global Running Day is a day that celebrates the sport of running

Global Running Day was formerly known as National Running Day and began in the United States

Participants of all ages and abilities pledge to take part in some type of running activity

The inaugural Global Running Day was held on June 1, 2016. More than 2.5 million people from 177 countries pledged to run

In 2017, the International Association of Athletics Federations supported Global Running Day and proudly invited all Member Federations to join and to celebrate the sport

The Million Kid Run

It is the youth division of Global Running Day and aims to have one million kids around the world participate
Its focus is on making fitness fun, and inspiring kids to embrace running as a way to remain healthy and fit

Now, more than 100 organizations support Global Running Day, including the Abbott World Marathon Majors, International Association of Athletics Federations

