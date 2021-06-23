Fouaad Mirza — Meet India's only participant in equestrian at Tokyo Olympics.
He is India's first equestrian to make it into the Olympics in more than 20 years.
He's only the third Indian equestrian ever to qualify for the Olympics.
Mirza qualified for the Tokyo Games as per the rankings issued by the International Federation for Equestrian Sports (FEI).
He is the third Indian individual equestrian to participate at the Olympics after Indrajit Lamba (1996 Atlanta) and Imtiaz Anees (2000 Sydney).
Mirza became the first Indian to win an Asian Games individual medal in an equestrian event since 1982 at Jakarta 2018.
Mirza bagged a silver medal with a jumping score of 26.40 while Japan’s Oiwa Yoshiaki clinched the gold with a score of 22.70.
Mirza's both the horses' Seigneur Medicott and Dajara have qualified for the event.
Mirza is in some bright company while preparing for Tokyo. He is based in Bergedorf, North-West Germany, and is training under German equestrian legend Sandra Auffarth.
