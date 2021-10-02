Footballers with most ballon d'Ors
By Ankur Singh
Lionel Messi
Messi has won the most number of Ballon d'Or till now. He has 6 Ballon d'Or to his name.
Cristiano Ronaldo
Ronaldo has five Ballon d’Or triumphs to his name with the first one coming in 2008.
Michel Platini
Platini played for Juventus when he claimed all three Ballon d’Or awards and was football’s star man in the early 1980s.
Johan Cruyff
The Dutch footballer won the Ballon d’Or in 1971, 1973 and 1974. He was the first ever player to win three Ballon d’Or awards in a row
Marco van Basten
The Netherlands striker Marco claimed three Ballon d’Or awards during his career.
Franz Beckenbauer
The German star has 2 Ballon d'Or awards to his name. He won the award in 1972 and 1976
Ronaldo
Ronaldo has 2 Ballon d'Or to his name. He won the first Ballon d'Or in 1997 and the second one in 2002.
