Most Expensive Contracts in NBA History
By Ankur Singh
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Milwaukee Bucks for $228 million
James Harden
Houston Rockets for $228 million
Russell Westbrook
Washington Wizards for $207 million
Rudy Gobert
Utah Jazz for $205 million
Stephen Curry
Golden State Warriors for $201 million
Damian Lillard
Portland Trail Blazers for $196 million
Anthony Davis
Los Angeles Lakers for $190 million
