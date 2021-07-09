Euro 2020 Italy: Journey to the finals
By Ankur Singh
Won 3-0 vs Turkey
Italy scored three goals in a EURO match for the first time in their history as they swept aside the dark horses Turkey.
Won 3-0 vs Switzerland
Roberto Mancini's side eased past Switzerland to continue their 29-game unbeaten run and earn a second victory in Group A.
Won 1-0 vs Wales
Matteo Pessina's first-half goal was enough to ensure Italy beat Wales 1-0 to finish Group A with a perfect record.
Topped the Group Stage without conceding any goal with 9 points.
Round of 16 won 2-1vs Austria AET
Italy progressed to the quarter-finals at the expense of a brave Austria side thanks to extra-time goals by substitutes Federico Chiesa and Matteo.
Quarter-Final won 1-2vs Belgium
Lorenzo Insigne's splendid finish from the edge of the box made the difference as Italy edged out Belgium.
Semi-Final won 5-3vs Spain on penalties
Italy will play in Sunday's UEFA EURO 2020 final after defeating Spain on penalties at Wembley.
