Euro 2020 England: Journey to the finals
By Ankur Singh
The Bridge
Won 1-0 vs Croatia
Raheem Sterling's goal ensured England won their opening game at a EURO finals for the first time in their history.
Draw 0-0 vs Scotland
England and Scotland had to settle for a Group D draw at Wembl
Won 1-0 vs Czech Republic
Raheem Sterling's early header proved enough to earn England a victory against the Czech Republic at Wembley.
Topped Group Stage with 2 wins and 1 draw without conceding a goal with 7 points.
Round of 16 won 2-0 vs Germany
England struck two second-half goals to secure a famous victory against Germany in the UEFA EURO 2020 round of 16 at Wembley Stadium.
Quarter-Finals won 4-0 vs Ukraine
Wembley beckons for Gareth Southgate's side after a devastating spell at the start of the second half in Rome earned England their most emphatic win at a EURO.
Semi-final won 2-1 vs Denmark AET
England beat Denmark 2-1 after Extra Time in the semi-final of Euro 2020 to book a place in Sunday’s final at Wembley against Italy.
