Erriyon Knighton becomes the first high schooler to make into the USA 200m team.
By Ankur Singh
The 17-year old announced himself at the big stage by finishing third in the men's 200-meter final at the Olympic trials in Eugene, Oregon to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics.
Knighton becomes one of the youngest athletes on Team USA this summer.
He also outshined the under -20 world record of none other than the legend Usain Bolt himself.
The 17-year old finished third, with a time of 19.84 seconds in the Olympic trial finals.
Knighton didn't think he ran his best race of the weekend in Sunday's final. But it was good enough to register a time of 19.84 seconds, a new personal best.
What makes this record more astonishing is the fact that he has made a switch to Athletics only three years ago and was a four-star football recruit previously.
