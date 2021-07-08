Football: England reaches Euro 2020 final
By Ankur Singh
The Bridge
England into Euro 2020 final after ending Danish dream run.
The Bridge
England managed to beat Denmark 2-1 after the extra time.
The Bridge
England won their first semi-final since the 1966 World Cup.
The Bridge
Click here
A stunning freekick by Mikkel Damsgaard provided Denmark with an early lead.
The Bridge
Unfortunately, Danish skipper, Kjaer, diverted the ball into his own net in the 39th minute which brought the score to 1-1.
The Bridge
Minutes before the first half of extra time, Kane scored on a penalty rebound and won the game for his team.
The Bridge
England will face Italy in the finals on Sunday at Wembley.
The Bridge
Read more