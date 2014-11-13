Double Century Scorers in Men's ODI Cricket
By- Keyur Jain
Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma is the only cricketer to have three ODI double centuries
Rohit Sharma scored a double century for the first time in 2013 against Australia on November 2nd, scoring 209 runs in 158 balls
On November 13, 2014, Rohit Sharma scored 264 runs against Sri Lanka in an ODI at Kolkata. Rohit's 264 is the highest individual score in ODI cricket till date
On December 13, 2017, Rohit Sharma scored his third double century in ODIs against Sri Lanka in Mohali, scoring 208* runs in 153 balls
Sachin Tendulkar
Sachin became the first player in ODI history to score a double century when he scored 200 runs off 147 balls against South Africa in Gwalior in 2010
Virender Sehwag
Virender Sehwag scored a double century against the West Indies in Indore in 2011, scoring 219 runs.
Chris Gayle
In 2015 ICC Cricket World cup, Chris Gayle scored 215 runs against Zimbabwe in Canberra.
Martin Guptill
Martin Guptill scored 239 runs against the West Indies in the 2015 World Cup quarterfinals in Wellington, which is the second-highest score by an individual ever
Fakhar Zaman
During Pakistan's tour of Zimbabwe in 2018, Zaman scored 210* runs against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo, becoming the first Pakistani player to do so
