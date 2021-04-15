By Sayan Chatterjee
What are the different sports that have, over the years, featured in SRK’s movies?
1. Cricket - Chamatkar
'Of course, you remember now..!!'
2. Football - Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna
'That limp, remember how that came about?'
3. Car Racing - Baazigar
'Okay we know this is a stretch but whatever..'
4. Basketball - Kuch Kuch Hota Hai
'We weren’t going to miss this one.'
5. Hockey - Chak De! India
'You don’t say..!!??'
