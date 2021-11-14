Major Dhyanchand Khel Ratna Awardees 2021
A look at all the Khel Ratna Awardees for year 2021
Avani Lekhara
Avani Lekhara became the first Indian woman to win a Paralympics or Olympics gold at the 2020 Tokyo Games.
Lovlina Borgohain
Lovlina became only the third Indian boxer to win an Olympic medal during the 2020 Tokyo Games.
Mithali Raj
Mithali Raj holds the distinction of being the highest runscorer in Women's International cricket and is widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time.
Manish Narwal
Just 20-year-old, Manish Narwal clinched the gold medal in Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics.
Sumit Antil
Sumit Antil bagged the F64 Javelin gold with a world record throw of 68.55m at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics.
Manpreet Singh
Manpreet Singh led the Indian hockey team to their first Olympic medal since the 1980 Games.
PR Sreejesh
PR Sreejesh was a vital cog in the wheel in Indian hockey team's bronze medal-winning run in Tokyo.
Ravi Dahiya
Ravi Dahiya clinched the silver medal in 57kg men's freestyle wrestling at the Tokyo Olympics.
Pramod Bhagat
Pramod Bhagat won India's first-ever Paralympics gold in badminton during the Tokyo Games.
Sunil Chhetri
Sunil Chhetri is the first footballer to have been honoured with the Khel Ratna.
Neeraj Chopra
Neeraj Chopra brought an end to India's Olympic medal drought in athletics with a gold in Javelin Throw.
