Denmark Open 2021 Roundup - How did the Indian shuttlers perform?
By Ankur Singh
The Bridge
World No. 15 Sai Praneeth went down to Compatriot Srikanth Kidambi by 21-14, 21-11 in the round of 32.
The Bridge
Kidambi Srikanth bowed out of the tournament after losing round of 16 match against Japan's Kento Momota 21-23, 9-21.
The Bridge
Lakshya Sen lost 15-21, 7-21 to world No. 2 Viktor Axelsen in the round of 16.
The Bridge
Click here
The Indian pair of Dhruv Kapila and N. Sikki Reddy lost 17-21, 21-19, 11-21 to Tang Chun Man and Tse Ying Suet (HKG) in the round of 16.
The Bridge
Whereas M.R. Arjun/Dhruv Kapila lost 15-21, 21-17, 12-21 to Fajar Alfian/Muhammad Rian Ardianto (INA) in the round of 16.
The Bridge
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty lost 21-14, 15-21, 15-21 to Sze Fei Goh/Nur Idduddin (MAS)
The Bridge
Sameer bowed out of the quarter-finals after retiring soon after losing the first game 17-21 to Tommy Sugiarto in 25 minutes.
The Bridge
PV Sindhu was outclassed by Korean teenager An Seyoung as she lost the quarter-finals by 21-11, 21-12.
The Bridge
Manu Attri and Sumeeth Reddy were defeated 21-18, 21-11 in Round of 32 by Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin.
The Bridge
Ashwini and N Sikki Reddy went down 17-21, 13-21 to second-seeded Korean pair of Lee Sohee and Shin Seung-chan in the round of 32.
The Bridge
H S Prannoy lost 21-18, 21-19 to Indonesia's Jonatan Christie in the round of 32 match.
The Bridge
Meghana Jakkampudi and Poorvisha S Ram lost 8-21, 7-21 to Indonesian pair Nita Violina Marwah and Putri Syaikah in round of 32.
The Bridge
Satwik and Ashwini's gallant lost 17-21, 21-14, 11-21 to China's Feng Yan Zhe and Du Yue in the round of 32 in mixed doubles.
The Bridge
Sourabh Verma lost 21-9, 21-7 to compatriot Lakshya Sen in the round of 32 match.
The Bridge
Parupalli Kashyap retired after being 0-3 down against fourth seed Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei in round of 32.
The Bridge
Saina Nehwal lost her round of 32 match against Japan`s Aya Ohori 16-21, 14-21.
The Bridge
Read more