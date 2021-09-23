From Deloitte to KKR - Who is Venkatesh Iyer?
By Ankur Singh
KKR's young sensation Venkatesh Iyer impressed every cricket fan out there on his debut in the IPL.
On Debut, Venkatesh scored a blistering 41 comprising 7 fours and 1 maximum.
Let's take a look at some facts about the KKR's new opener Venkatesh Iyer.
Born on December 25, 1994, Venkatesh Iyer plays domestic cricket for Madhya Pradesh.
Despite being a good cricketer, Venkatesh was an excellent student and was also inclined towards studies.
He also landed himself a lucrative job at the accounting firm Deloitte in 2018 but later gave up the offer in order to pursue cricket.
Born in an orthodox South Indian family, Venaktesh's first priority was education but later it was his mother who pushed him towards the sport.
In his short IPL career of 2 matches, Venkatesh has notched up 94 runs t an amazing strike rate of over 171.
