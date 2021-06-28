Deepika Kumari wins 3 gold medal in Paris World
By Ankur Singh
Deepika Kumari beat Elena Osipova of Russia 6-0 in the individual final to complete a hat-trick of gold medal at the Paris Archery World Cup.
Earlier in the day, Deepika had won gold medals with the women's recurve team alongside youngsters Komalika Bari and Ankita Bhakat.
Later, she also went on to seize the gold medal in the mixed recurve team event pairing up with her husband, Atanu Das.
She will move up to number 1 in women's individual in the Archery World Rankings with her gold medal at the individual event.
Deepika will enter the Tokyo games as the top-ranked archer in the Women's section.
With her three gold medals today, Deepika Kumari now boasts of a total of 35 medals, including 11 gold medals across various events at Archery World Cup.
