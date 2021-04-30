Cricketers who have come forward to help India battle COVID wave
Sachin Tendulkar
Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has donated ₹1 crore to 'Mission Oxygen' for COVID-19.
Pat Cummins
Kolkata Knight Rider fast pace Bowler, Pat Cummins has donated $50,000 for oxygen supplies in hospitals.
Brett Lee
Former Australia cricketer Brett Lee donates 1 BTC (bitcoin) to Crypto Relief for the purchase of oxygen supplies in hospitals across India.
Gautam Gambhir
The Former Indian cricketer who now turned politician have released ₹1 Crore from his MP LAD fund towards relief efforts. And also pledged 2 years of his salary to the PM Cares Fund.
Mithali Raj
The India women's team skipper Mithali Raj has donated ₹5 lakh to the PM Cares Fund and ₹5 lakh to the Telangana Chief Minister's Relief Fund to fight against COVID.
Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma has donated ₹45 lakh to the PM Cares Fund, ₹25 lakh to Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund, ₹5 lakh to Feeding India and ₹5 lakh to Welfare of Stray Dogs during Coronavirus pandemic.
Virat Kohli
Indian cricket Captain Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma have donated to the PM Cares Fund and the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund. Though they have not revealed the amount.
