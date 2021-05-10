Best performances of Indian tennis players in men's singles
By Neelajit Sarkar
Yuki Bhambri
In August 2017, Yuki Bhambri pulled off a brilliant performance as he knocked out the then defending champion Gael Monfils in the third round of the ATP Citi Open.
Prajnesh Gunneswaran
In 2018, in his first ever main draw of an ATP tournament at the Mercedes Cup in Stuttgart shocked then World No. 23, Canadian sensation Denis Shapovalov to clinch his first and biggest ever win on the ATP tour.
Ramkumar Ramanathan
In 2017 Ramkumar register the biggest wins of his career at the Antalya Open in Turkey, as he defeated the then World No 8 and top player Dominic Thiem
Somdev Devvarman
In 2009, Somdev made his first ever tour level final at the Chennai Open. While he was ranked 84 he defeated Carlos Moya and Ivo Karlovic. He also had a terrific run in 2011 having beaten three top 50 players at the BNP Paribas World Tour Masters.
Leander Paes
In 1998 Paes defeated Pete Sampras, the then World No.2 at the New Haven ATP Tournament. It was one of the biggest wins for the Indian in his singles career
Ramesh Krishnan
Krishnan has the biggest victories of all time, winner of 8 singles career titles who was ranked 51st at that time beat the then World No. 1 Mats Wilander of Sweden in the 1989Australian Open.