Top athletes who earn the most from Instagram posts

By Ankur Singh
The Bridge

Cristiano Ronaldo

1,500,000 dollars per post
Lionel Messi

1,100,000 dollars per post
Neymar

800,000 dollars per post
Virat Kohli

686,000 dollars per post
LeBron James

474,000 dollars per post
David Beckham

360,000 dollars per post
Ronaldinho

300,000 dollars per post
Zlatan Ibrahimovic

259,000 dollars per post
Gareth Bale

238,000 dollars per post
Mohammed Salah

231,000 dollars per post
Ronda Rousey

73,000 dollars per post
Serena Williams

71,000 dollars per post
Simon Biles

22,000 dollars per post
