Top athletes who earn the most from Instagram posts
By Ankur Singh
Cristiano Ronaldo
1,500,000 dollars per post
Lionel Messi
1,100,000 dollars per post
Neymar
800,000 dollars per post
Virat Kohli
686,000 dollars per post
LeBron James
474,000 dollars per post
David Beckham
360,000 dollars per post
Ronaldinho
300,000 dollars per post
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
259,000 dollars per post
Gareth Bale
238,000 dollars per post
Mohammed Salah
231,000 dollars per post
Ronda Rousey
73,000 dollars per post
Serena Williams
71,000 dollars per post
Simon Biles
22,000 dollars per post
