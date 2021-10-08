Athletes from Indian Air Force who have made India proud
By- Keyur Jain
Sachin Tendulkar
Bharat Ratna, Sachin Tendulkar is widely regarded as one of the greatest batters in cricket history
Tendulkar was given the honorary rank of Group Captain of the Indian Air Force in 2010
Shikha Pandey
Shikha Pandey is an Indian cricketer and Air Force officer. She is a member of the national cricket team as well as an IAF air traffic control officer
Shivpal Singh
Sergeant Shivpal Singh is a Senior Non-Commissioned Officer in the Indian Air Force and an Indian javelin thrower
Shivpal won a silver medal at the 2019 Asian Athletics Championships in Doha, as well as a gold medal at the Military World Games in Wuhan that same year
Deepak Kumar
Warrant Officer Junior Deepak Kumar is a junior commissioned officer in the Indian Air Force and an Indian sport shooter
Deepak Kumar won a silver medal at the 2018 Asian Games, a bronze medal at the 2018 ISSF World Cup, and a bronze medal at the 2017 Commonwealth Games
Santosh Kumar
Sergeant Santosh Kumar is an Indian wushu player. Santosh won a bronze medal at the 2018 Asian Games.
