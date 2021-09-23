Athletes who earn most from Instagram posts
By Ankur Singh
Cristiano Ronaldo
1.5 million dollars per post
Lionel Messi
1 million dollars per post
Neymar
800K dollars per post
Virat Kohli
686K dollars per post
LeBron James
474K dollars per post
David Beckham
360K dollars per post
Ronaldinho
300K dollars per pos
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
259K dollars per post
Gareth Bale
238K dollars per post
Mohammed Salah
231K dollars per post
