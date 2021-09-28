Athletes who successfully run their own lifestyle brands
By Ankur Singh
S by Serena- Serena Williams
Her label sells a range of jackets, trousers, skirts, leggings, jumpsuits, and jewelry.
CR7- Cristiano Ronaldo
Ronaldo launched CR7, a fashion boutique that sells denim, eyewear, underwear, footwear and fragrances.
Supergoop- Maria Sharapova
The company has a wide range of sunscreen products for all skin types and tones.
Wrogn- Virat Kohli
Kohli became the co-owner of luxury fashion and accessories brand Wrogn with Universal Sportsbiz.
Strassenkicker- Lukas Podolski
The company produces T-shirts, hoodies, tracksuits, caps, and accessories.
David Beckham
House99 is a men’s grooming brand Beckham founded in partnership with L’Oréal Luxe in 2018.
Seven- MS Dhoni
Seven is known for athletic and luxury apparel and footwear, it is the official clothing and merchandise partner of CSK.
