Arjan Bhullar
First Indian-origin MMA World Champion
Born in Vancouver and a devout Sikh, Bhullar took to wrestling at a very young age
He represented Simon Fraser University, which is recognized by the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA)
He made it to the Canadian national team and won gold in Men’s 120 kg Freestyle at the 2010 Commonwealth Games
He also won a bronze at the 2007 Pan American Games in Rio and was the Canadian champion through 2008 to 2012
Bhullar entered amateur MMA in August 2014 before turning professional the same year
He competed in Canada for some time, won the Battlefield Fight League in 2015 and defended the title twice
He then signed with UFC in 2017, the start of a new journey
Bhullar became the first Indian-origin fighter to win a UFC 215 bout by defeating Luis Barbosa de Oliveira on his debut
After UFC, he signed with Singapore-based ONE Championship in 2019, defeating Mauro Cerilli in his debut fight
He lifted the ONE Championship heavyweight title on May 15 by beating Brandon Vera
