Aditi Ashok: first female Indian golfer to qualify for Tokyo Olympics
By Ankur Singh
The Bridge
India's lone golfer on the LPGA Tour will represent the country at the Tokyo Olympics.
She was the only woman golfer from India to play at the 2016 Rio Olympics.
Aditi finished 45th on the qualifying list in the 60-player field announced by the International Golf Federation on Tuesday.
When she was 13 years old, Aditi Ashok won her first state championships, the Karnataka Junior and South Indian Junior Championships.
She is the first and only Indian golfer to compete in the Asian Youth Games in 2013, the Youth Olympics in 2014, and the Asian Games in 2014.
Currently, Aditi is in the USA, where she is putting in all the hard work and looking forward to being part of the biggest sporting event in the world.
