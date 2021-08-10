A look at records that were broken at the Tokyo Olympics
By Ankur Singh
The Bridge
Yulimar Rojas- Long jump
Rojas jumped 15.67 meters, breaking the record of 15.50 set by Inessa Kravets of Ukraine in 1995.
Karsten Warholm- 400m hurdles
Warholm broke his own record of 46.70 seconds with a new, faster time of 45.94 seconds.
Italy- men's track cycling team pursuit.
Italy produced a record-breaking time of 3:42.032, breaking their own record from the qualifying event.
Tatjana Schoenmaker- women's 200m breaststroke
She broke a world record held by Rikke Moller Pedersen of Denmark by finishing the race with a time of 2:18.95.
Caeleb Dressel- men's 100m butterfly
Dressel won his third gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics with a time of 49.45 seconds.
Australia- women's 4×100m freestyle relay
The Australian team beat the world record by 0.36 seconds, setting a new record of 3:29.69.
China- women's 4x200m freestyle relay
The Chinese team finished the race with a time of 7:40.33 beating the previous record.
Shi Zhiyong- men's 73kg weightlifting
He broke his world record by 1 kilogram, lifting a total of 364 kilograms (802.48 pounds).
Lasha Talakhadze- men's 109kg weightlifting
He lifted 223 kilograms in the snatch and 265 kilograms in the clean and jerk for an overall new world record of 488 kilograms.
Sydney McLaughlin- women's 400m hurdles
McLaughlin broke her own record when she finished the race with a time of 51.46.
