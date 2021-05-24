A look at the major controversies of wrestler Sushil Kumar.
The Bridge
Murder Accusation of Sagar Dhankhar
The Bridge
The Two-time Olympic wrestling medalist has been on run since the death of younger wrestler Sagar Dhankhar, now arrested by Delhi police in suspect of murder.
The Bridge
Selection trial before Rio 2016 Olympics
The Bridge
The dispute involved Sushil Kumar and the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI). The WFI chose to select Narsingh Yadav in the freestyle 74 kg category, Which Kumar opposed and caused major spark between both the parties.
The Bridge
Narsingh Yadav Doping case
The Bridge
Narsingh, who managed to get berth against Sushil Kumar had filed a complaint mentioning the name of the culprit. The junior wrestler from Sushil Kumar's academy alleged to have contaminated the food at the Sports Authority of India's (SAI) Sonipat centre in Haryana.
The Bridge
FIR against Sushil Kumar and his Supporters by his selection trial rival Praveen Rana
The Bridge
FIR lodged against Kumar and five of his other supporters for allegedly beating Rana’s elder brother Naveen, who suffered head injuries. The event happened after Rana was defeated in selection, But Sushil Kumar dismisses such wrongdoings.
The Bridge
The School Games Federation of India controversy
The Bridge
Sushil Kumar, The then president of the School Games Federation of India (SGFI), accused of wrongdoings after Indian students participating in the Pacific School Games in Adelaide were reportedly deprived of food and transportation.