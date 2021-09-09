A look at all the sportspersons who have been granted Dubai Golden Visa
The UAE government established the Golden Visa in 2019
It allows investors and entrepreneurs, as well as professionals and specialised talents in research, knowledge, and sports, to apply for it
Indian golfer Jeev Milkha Singh became the world's first professional golfer to be awarded the prestigious 10-year Dubai Golden Visa
Recently, Indian tennis star Sania Mirza and her husband and Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik was granted the golden visa
Here are the other athletes who have been given the same
Cristiano Ronaldo
Paul Pogba (Football)
Roberto Carlos (Football)
Didier Drogba (Football)
Luis Figo (Football)
Romelu Lukaku (Football)
Nicolas Anelka (Football)
Miralem Pjanic (Football)
Novak Djokovic (Tennis)
