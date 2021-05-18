8 Indian women who have set records on Mount Everest
The Bridge
Bachendri Pal
The Bridge
Bachendri Pal
Bachendri Pal, The first Indian woman to reach the summit of Mount Everest in 1984.
The Bridge
Arunima Sinha
The Bridge
Arunima Sinha
Arunima Sinha, The first female amputee to climb Mount Everest. She is also the first Indian amputee to complete the expedition
The Bridge
Premlata Agarwal
The Bridge
Premlata Agarwal
Premlata Agarwal, The oldest Indian woman to do so. She is also the first Indian woman to scale the Seven Summits
The Bridge
Anita Kundu
The Bridge
Anita Kundu
Anita Kundu, The first woman to scale Mount Everest from both Nepal and China sides.
The Bridge
Poorna Malavath
The Bridge
Poorna Malavath
Poorna Malavath that time 13 years old became, The youngest Indian and the youngest female in the world to have reached the summit
The Bridge
Anshu Jamsenpa
The Bridge
Anshu Jamsenpa
Anshu Jamsenpa, The first woman in the world to scale the summit of Mount Everest twice in a season, and the fastest double summitter to do so within 5 days
The Bridge
Tashi and Nungshi Malik
The Bridge
Tashi and Nungshi Malik
The first siblings (female twins) to climb Mount Everest. They went on to become the first siblings to climb the Seven Summits and reach the North and South Pole
Tap here for more updates
TAP HERE