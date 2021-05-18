8 Indian women who have set records on Mount Everest

Bachendri Pal

Bachendri Pal

Bachendri Pal, The first Indian woman to reach the summit of Mount Everest in 1984.
Arunima Sinha

Arunima Sinha

Arunima Sinha, The first female amputee to climb Mount Everest. She is also the first Indian amputee to complete the expedition
Premlata Agarwal

Premlata Agarwal

Premlata Agarwal, The oldest Indian woman to do so. She is also the first Indian woman to scale the Seven Summits
Anita Kundu

Anita Kundu

Anita Kundu, The first woman to scale Mount Everest from both Nepal and China sides.
Poorna Malavath

Poorna Malavath

Poorna Malavath that time 13 years old became, The youngest Indian and the youngest female in the world to have reached the summit
Anshu Jamsenpa

Anshu Jamsenpa

Anshu Jamsenpa, The first woman in the world to scale the summit of Mount Everest twice in a season, and the fastest double summitter to do so within 5 days
Tashi and Nungshi Malik

Tashi and Nungshi Malik

The first siblings (female twins) to climb Mount Everest. They went on to become the first siblings to climb the Seven Summits and reach the North and South Pole
