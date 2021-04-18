The Bridge

5 Bollywood Stars who own a Sports Team

By Sayan Chatterjee

1. Shah Rukh Khan

The KKR owner is also a proud co-owner of the Cape Town and Trinbago Knight Riders franchises
2. Preity Zinta

The bubbly actress co-owns Punjab Kings in the IPL and is a common fixture during matches
3. Abhishek Bachchan

Junior Bachchan co-owns Chennaiyin FC in the ISL as well as the Jaipur Pink Panthers in the PKL
4. John Abraham

The action star co-owns ISL outfit NorthEast United who reached the playoffs this season
5. Ranbir Kapoor

The Mumbai boy is a proud co-owner of ISL champions Mumbai City FC along with City Football Group
