5 Bollywood Stars who own a Sports Team
By Sayan Chatterjee
1. Shah Rukh Khan
The KKR owner is also a proud co-owner of the Cape Town and Trinbago Knight Riders franchises
2. Preity Zinta
The bubbly actress co-owns Punjab Kings in the IPL and is a common fixture during matches
3. Abhishek Bachchan
Junior Bachchan co-owns Chennaiyin FC in the ISL as well as the Jaipur Pink Panthers in the PKL
4. John Abraham
The action star co-owns ISL outfit NorthEast United who reached the playoffs this season
5. Ranbir Kapoor
The Mumbai boy is a proud co-owner of ISL champions Mumbai City FC along with City Football Group
