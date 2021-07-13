A look at the records and career of 1983 World Cup hero Yashpal Sharma
By Ankur Singh
Former Indian cricketer and 1983 World Cup winner Yashpal Sharma died of a heart attack on Tuesday morning.
Yashpal was one of the heroes in India s World Cup triumph in 1983.
He played a vital role in World Cup by scoring 240 runs at an average of 34.28 including a match-winning 60 against England in the semi-finals.
He made his debut in 1979 against England.
In a career spanning from 1979 to 1983, Yashpal played 37 Tests ad 42 ODIs for India and scored 2 test hundreds.
Yashpal first hogged the limelight when he scored 260 for Punjab schools against Jammu & Kashmir schools in 1972.
As a player, he was a proper team man and a fighter and was regarded as a gifted middle-order batsman.
He was India's national cricket selector from 2003 to 2006 and was also an umpire too and stood in a couple of women’s ODIs.
