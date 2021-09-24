14 years of India's 2007 WC win
By Ankur Singh
On this day in 2007, Team India scripted history by winning the inaugural edition of the ICC T20 World Cup.
MS Dhoni-led team India to defeat arch-rivals Pakistan by five runs to lift the maiden T20 World Cup.
Let's take a look at team India's best moments from the historic T20 World Cup.
India vs Pakistan bowl-out
Team India won the first bowl-out of the tournament against Pakistan.
Yuvraj Singh’s 70(30) vs Aus
Yuvi spared no Aussie bowler and thrashed them to every part of the ground.
Yuvraj Singh’s six sixes vs England
The only memory which refuses to fade away from the tournament is Yuvraj’s six sixes against Stuart Broad.
The final moment
With just 6 required of 4 deliveries, Misbah-ul-Haq decided to scoop the ball and ended up being caught by Sreesanth and the history was scripted.
