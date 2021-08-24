10 things to know about Para taekwondo
By- Keyur Jain
Para taekwondo is making its debut at the Tokyo Paralympics
Para taekwondo, which was created in 2006, has exploded in popularity due to its practicality, low equipment requirements, and spectacular spin kick techniques.
Because Para taekwondo was developed specifically by World Taekwondo, the rules are identical to Olympic taekwondo, with some changes made for safety.
Kicks are used more in Para taekwondo, as they are in able-bodied taekwondo. Athletes earn points by landing kicks to the body with enough power and accuracy.
Kyorugi vs Poomsae: Para taekwondo, like other martial arts, has two forms: Kyorugi (sparring) and Poomsae (forms). Only Kyorugi will be contested in Tokyo 2020
In Para-Taekwondo Kyorugi, there are four sport classes, two of which will be featured in Tokyo
The goal of Para taekwondo is to outscore your opponent. Fights are three, two-minute rounds
Para taekwondo will be contested at the Makuhari Messe in Tokyo, along with goalball, sitting volleyball, and wheelchair fencing
A taekwondoin's uniform is known as a Dobok. Every fighter is required to wear head, mouth, and chest protection along with it
21 year old, Aruna Tanwar is representing India in Para-Taekwondo at the Tokyo Paralympics
