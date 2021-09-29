10 sports stars who became actors
By Ankur Singh
Eric Cantona
Cantona carved a new career for himself as an actor after retiring from Football in 1997.
Gina Carano
Director Steven Soderbergh was so impressed by the Texan athlete's formidable skills at Muay Thai that he built an entire film with her.
John Cena
John has successfully acted in films like 12 Rounds and comedies like Trainwreck.
Tony Danza
Danza started out as a boxer and later went on to be remembered as the good-natured if slow-witted cabbie from US sitcom Taxi.
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis landed himself a role in Pixar's Cars franchise as a racing car called Lewis.
Dwayne Johnson
Johnson began his career in the ring and later switched his career as a Hollywood leading man.
Vinnie Jones
Having been an infamous hard man on the pitch, Jones had no trouble projecting menace as "Big Chris" in 1998 crime caper Lock.
Ronda Rousey
Having won a bronze medal for judo at the Beijing Olympics, Ronda landed herself a role in the third Expendables film.
Jason Statham
Jason has worked in films like Expendables, Fast & Furious and Transporter franchises.
Carl Weathers
The American footballer went on to appear with Arnold Schwarzenegger in Predator and Adam Sandler in Happy Gilmore.
