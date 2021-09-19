10 Sports Documentaries you should not miss out on

Murderball follows the journey of the U.S. quad rugby team on their way to the 2004 Paralympics in Athens. The documentary covers topics far beyond sports.
The Battered Bastards of Baseball (2014)
The Battered Bastards of Baseball is the perfect sports documentary to remind fans why we fall in love with sports and people will go to keep the dream of playing alive, no matter the cost.
Free Solo (2018)
Free Solo documents Honnold’s life and his attempt to become the first person to ever free solo climb El Capitan, the 3,000-foot vertical rock formation in Yosemite National Park.
The Short Game (2013)
It chronicles the journey of pint-sized pin seekers from around the world as they descend on the world-famous Pinehurst golf course in North Carolina to play in the 2012 U.S. Kids Golf World Championship.
Undefeated (2011)
It follows the Manassas Tigers and coach Bill Courtney in inner-city Memphis. Undefeated will move viewers to tears during more than a few scenes.
The Last Dance (2020)
The Last Dance, takes a thorough look at the Chicago Bulls heyday through never-before-seen footage of the team’s final championship-winning season in 1997-1998.
Team Foxcatcher (2014)
Team Foxcatcher is the sports documentary that proves money and influence can lead to unimaginable access to young athletes looking for a helping hand and that power ultimately corrupts.