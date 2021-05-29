10 moments in sports which made us cry

By Neelajit Sarkar
The Bridge

South Africa’s semifinal exit in the ICC World Cup 2015

The Bridge

Tendulkar’s final moment on the pitch in his farewell match

The Bridge

Dhoni Run-out against New Zealand at the ICC World Cup 2019

The Bridge

PV Sindhu lost gold medal in the finals of the Rio Olympics 2016

The Bridge

David Luiz’s crying in the 2014 FIFA World Cup

The Bridge

Lionel Messi crying after losing Copa America 2016 Final

The Bridge

Argentina vs Germany, Mario Gotze’s last min goal in FIFA World Cup final 2014

The Bridge

Kane Williamson’s smile after the ICC World Cup 2019 Final loss

The Bridge

The news of Maradona’s death from a heart attack

The Bridge

Vinesh Phogat injured and retire during the Rio Olympics 2016

Tap here for more updates

CLICK HERE