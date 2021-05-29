10 moments in sports which made us cry
By Neelajit Sarkar
The Bridge
South Africa’s semifinal exit in the ICC World Cup 2015
Tendulkar’s final moment on the pitch in his farewell match
Dhoni Run-out against New Zealand at the ICC World Cup 2019
PV Sindhu lost gold medal in the finals of the Rio Olympics 2016
David Luiz’s crying in the 2014 FIFA World Cup
Lionel Messi crying after losing Copa America 2016 Final
Argentina vs Germany, Mario Gotze’s last min goal in FIFA World Cup final 2014
Kane Williamson’s smile after the ICC World Cup 2019 Final loss
The news of Maradona’s death from a heart attack
Vinesh Phogat injured and retire during the Rio Olympics 2016
