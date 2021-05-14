10 Indian para-athletes who made the nation proud

By Neelajit Sarkar
The Bridge

10. Rajinder Singh

Powerlifting
The Bridge

9. Rinku Hooda

Javelin Throw
The Bridge

8. Karamjyoti Dalal

Discus throw
The Bridge

7. Ankur Dhama

Middle distance running
The Bridge

6. Suyash Jadhav

Swimming
The Bridge

5. Deepa Malik

Shot put
The Bridge

4. Varun Singh Bhati

High jump
The Bridge

3. Naresh Kumar Sharma

Shooting
The Bridge

2. Devendra Jhajharia

Javelin throw
The Bridge

1. Mariyappan Thangavelu

High jump
Tap here for more updates