Most Yorkers bowled in IPL 2020
1. Thangarasu Natarajan
The Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer was way ahead of all the others with 71 yorkers last season
2. Karthik Tyagi
The 20-year-old who plays for Rajasthan Royals was the surprise inclusion on this list with 28
3. Jasprit Bumrah
Of course, the dependable Mumbai Indians pacer features here, but he managed just 26 yorkers last season
4. Anrich Nortje
The South African bowled 23 yorkers last season and has since been retained by Delhi Capitals
5. Mohammed Shami
If fit, the Kings XI Punjab bowler should be able to replicate or even better his last season's tally of 22 yorkers
