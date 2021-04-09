The Bridge
Major records Rohit Sharma can break in this IPL season.
By Enakshi Rajvanshi
Published on April 9th, 2021
1. If Mumbai wins the trophy this season, Rohit will become the first player in the league history to win three consecutive titles as a captain.
2. With 4 more sixes, Rohit will top of the list of maximum sixes by an Indian in the IPL.
3. As a captain, Rohit has won 68 matches, with 4 more victories he will become the second-most successful IPL captain.
4. Rohit is third on the list of maximum 50s by an Indian in IPL, with just 2 more, he will surpass Dhawan and Kohli
