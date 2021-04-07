The Bridge

How the cricketing world reacted to the controversial 'ISIS' tweet on Moeen Ali

Published on 7th April, 2021
Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasreen said that Moeen Ali would have joined the ISIS if he wasn't playing cricket

A few cricketers have come out in support of Moeen after Nasreen's distasteful post

Jofra Archer - "Are you okay? I don't think you're okay"

Sam Billings - "Please everyone report taslimas account! Disgusting"

Saqib Mahmood - "Can't believe this. Disgusting tweet. Disgusting individual"

Ryan Sidebottom - " I think you might need to check if you're ok!!! Maybe delete your account too"

