Mithali Raj - The best of a record-breaking career

By Enakshi Rajvanshi
Published on April 2nd, 2021
First woman to play 200 matches in the ODI format

First Indian cricketer to score 2000 runs in T20I

Player with most international appearances in Women’s Cricket

First female cricketer to win the Wisden India Cricketer of the Year

First Indian woman and the second female cricketer in the world to cross 10000 runs

