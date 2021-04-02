The Bridge
Mithali Raj - The best of a record-breaking career
By Enakshi Rajvanshi
Published on April 2nd, 2021
The Bridge
First woman to play 200 matches in the ODI format
The Bridge
First Indian cricketer to score 2000 runs in T20I
The Bridge
Player with most international appearances in Women’s Cricket
The Bridge
First female cricketer to win the Wisden India Cricketer of the Year
The Bridge
First Indian woman and the second female cricketer in the world to cross 10000 runs
How much do you know Mithali now? Tap for a free quiz