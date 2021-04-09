The Bridge

IPL 2021 Season Opener : MI vs RCB Head to Head

Published on 9th April, 2021
The Bridge

In the last five encounters, MI hold a slight advantage over RCB, winning three times compared to RCB’s two.

The Bridge

Mumbai has clashed with Bangalore 29 times in the IPL and enjoys a 19-10 win-loss advantage.

The Bridge

Highest run-getters - Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Kieron Pollard

The Bridge

Top wicket-takers - Harbhajan Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

The Bridge

Both teams faced each other last on Oct 29, 2020 where MI beat RCB by 5 wickets.

The Bridge

Will Chris Lynn play in the IPL opener?

How much do you know about him? Tap now