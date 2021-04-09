The Bridge
IPL 2021 Season Opener : MI vs RCB Head to Head
Published on 9th April, 2021
In the last five encounters, MI hold a slight advantage over RCB, winning three times compared to RCB’s two.
Mumbai has clashed with Bangalore 29 times in the IPL and enjoys a 19-10 win-loss advantage.
Highest run-getters - Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Kieron Pollard
Top wicket-takers - Harbhajan Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah
Both teams faced each other last on Oct 29, 2020 where MI beat RCB by 5 wickets.
