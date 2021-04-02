The Bridge
10 years of India's 2011 World Cup triumph
By Enakshi Rajvanshi
Published on April 2nd, 2021
On this day, 10 years ago, India won the ODI World Cup by defeating Sri Lanka in the final
Dhoni's 91 and Gambhir's 97 helped India win the World Cup after 28 years
Yuvraj Singh, the player of the tournament was diagnosed with cancer right after.
11 of the 15 members of India's World Cup-winning squad have retired from international cricket.
Only Virat Kohli and R Ashwin are playing competitive cricket at the international level
India dominated and announced that they were the new bosses of the cricketing world.
