Harshal Patel became the first bowler ever to take a fifer against the Mumbai Indians!
Published on 9th April, 2021
Harshal Patel's 5/27 stole the show at the IPL Opener. After giving 15 runs in his first over, he took 5 wickets in the next three overs, giving just 12 runs
In Jan 2021, Delhi Capitals, traded all-rounders Harshal Patel and Daniel Sams with RCB prior to IPL 14
Harshal Patel made his debut in the 2012 IPL season and since then he has participated in 41 matches across seven seasons
The 30-year-old is currently the captain of Haryana in the Ranji Trophy
Can he replicate his current performance in the upcoming matches and become the star of the season?
