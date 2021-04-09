5 records that can happen during MI vs RCB tonight
By Sayan Chatterjee
The Bridge
1. Rohit Sharma has hit 213 sixes and needs three more to surpass Dhoni’s 216
The Bridge
2. AB de Villiers has won the MoM award 22 times and could tie it up with Chris Gayle’s 23 tonight
The Bridge
Tap here, NOW..!!
3. Virat Kohli is just 122 runs away from the 6,000 run landmark but will need to bat out of his skin tonight
The Bridge
4. If MI win tonight, Rohit will have 69 victories as captain, two behind Gautam Gambhir
The Bridge
5. Virat Kohli needs 155 as an opener tonight to reach the landmark of scoring 2500+ runs in two different positions
Tap here for our free IPL quiz