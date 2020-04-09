To Go

Wrestler Deepak Punia lends his helping hand to slum dwellers in his district

Deepak Punia (Image: NBT Sports)

Wrestler Deepak Punia had an understanding of empathy from a very young age. As a kid, when he used to wrestle in the arena, his father used to travel for 30 kilometres every day to deliver food to Deepak. 

The world no. 2 wrestler in 86 kg category, Punia, has also decided to lend his helping hand amid the lockdown. He is making arrangements for the slum dwellers in the Jhajjar area of Haryana so that they can get at least two-time meal every day. The gold medallist wrestler at the World Junior Championships and the silver medallist at the World Championships is figting the battle to deliver food.

In an exclusive with Bengali daily, Anandabazar Patrika, he told. “I’ve got a lot at a young age and so I’m trying to give something back. Every day, I am taking packets of food to the slum areas. It’s good to see the people over there, smiling.”

The 19-year-old wrestler, who has already qualified for the Olympics is being deemed by many as potential medal winner. Though he is carrying on with his fitness training, he is not being able to wrestle with anyone owing to the lockdown. He has been taking instruction from the coaches over the phone and following the routine meticulously. “I have been watching videos of my opponents and trying to find out their weaknesses,” the wrestler told the daily.

